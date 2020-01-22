Hallam misses out on free skate at European Figure Skating championships

Have your say

Team GB had a disappointing start to the European Figure Skating Championships today when mens' skater PJ Hallam missed qualifying for the free skate.

Hallam missed making the final of the competition by less than a point, scoring 64.17 in the short programme. Only the top 24 skaters go through to the free programme. Hallam placed 27th.

Irish mens' champion Conor Stakelum, who train in Dundee, also had a bad start to the competition in Graz, Austria, placing 34th with a score of 48.28.

Prestwick-born ice dancer Lewis Gibson will begin his competition tomorrow with partner Lilab Fear, while Dundee skater Natasha McKay will also compete on Friday.

The pairs championship, where Britain is represented by Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji is taking place tonight.