Glenurquhart face top-flight Newtonmore in McTavish Cup final battle

The first silverware of the season is up for grabs today as Glenurquhart and Newtonmore contest the cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final in Inverness.

National Division Glenurquhart, the 2015 winners, were boosted by Michael Brady’s return from injury last week while Premiership Newtonmore, going for a fourth successive win have doubts over Andy MacKintosh and Rory Kennedy.

In the Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-finals, Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Bute without broken finger victim Oliver MacRae. Bute’s Arran Dunn is free of suspension.

Oban Camanachd are already through following their 2-0 midweek win over Kyles Athletic in which Andrew MacCuish scored both goals.

Lovat are without suspended duo Callum Cruden and Martin Mainland for their Mowi Premiership match against Kilmallie.

Lochaber’s Ryan Johnstone is suspended against Kinlochshiel, who have Jordan Fraser back in the side.

Inveraray are missing banned full-back Robert Wood against Caberfeidh.

Mowi National Division leaders Fort William will be tested at third-placed Skye.

Jordan Murchison and William MacKinnon return for Skye but the game comes too soon for injured Fort defender Sean Cameron.

Beauly and Oban Celtic meet at Braeview Park. Lewis Mcphee and Ally McKerracher return for the Oban side.