Glenrothes athlete is crowned as Iron Man

Balbirnie House Hotel’s owner and Managing Director Nicholas Russell has claimed his title as an Iron Man after completing the challenge in Austria.

Russell, a member of the Glenrothes Triathlon Club, had trained progressively for years in preparation for the endeavour, which included a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Worthersee, a 112 mile bike ride, followed by a 26.2 mile marathon run with circuits around Klagenfurt and Krumpendorf.

He was among 3,000 athletes from all over the world, who had travelled to Austria to take part in the event.

With all stages set under time clock challenge, out of 3,270 original entrants, only 2,488 were physically able to complete the challenge.

Russell was joined in Austria by his wife Gaynor, and two daughters Isobel and Ruby, who cheered him on at every opportunity.

During the race, he experienced a police-assisted roadside delay of almost 30 minutes during the cycling section, whilst a massive thunder and lighting storm took place, however this didn’t deter him from finishing with almost two hours to spare.

He said: “Participating in, and completing Austria’s 2019 Iron Man 140.6 within the allocated timeline, was a profound and surreal experience.

“As a five-year case study, the journey has taken me all the way from virtually zero fitness, to successfully achieving a previously unachieved and unthinkable personal feat.

“My sincere thanks to everyone who has supported me and offered encouragement.

“Joining Glenrothes Triathlon Club back in 2015 has been a life-changing experience.

“The decision to try and become an Iron Man was inspired absolutely, by seeing what so many fellow club members have previously achieved.”