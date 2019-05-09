Glasgow Rocks sign Jonny Bunyan on new contract for ninth season

Falkirk trained basketball star Jonny Bunyan will be sticking around at the Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks under the new regime.

The point guard has signed a new deal at the Emirates Arena to stay at Scotland’s only professional basketball outfit for season 2019-20.

Bunyan, who grew up watching older brother Keith play for the Rocks and training with the local Fury club in Falkirk, said: “I’m excited about another season with the Rocks. Hopefully, this season won’t be as wild as last year’s and that can lead to more consistency for us as a team.

“It’s a fresh start for a lot of people and we are hoping to make the most of that and have one of our best seasons yet.”

The Rocks changed coaches midway through this season but despite the disruption, and impending retirement of basketball legend Kieron Achara, still made the play-offs. However they lost to the London Lions at the weekend to end their season.

Joining Bunyan in inking a new deal under head coach Vincent Lavandier are Gareth Murray, Greg Pryor and Alex Geddes.