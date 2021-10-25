Glamorous netball test series with Barbados will welcome Scotland back to Glasgow arena

Claire Maxwell and Tonisha Rock-Yaw of Barbados compete when the sides last met in 2019. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A glamorous two-match test series will be announced for Glasgow’s Emirates arena today - the first netball matches since the covid pandemic struck and the first official World Netball ranking contest with Greenway at the helm.

”It has been a huge focus of ours to get greater exposure to nations across the world as we build towards the bigger picture,” said the coach, who took over earlier this year along with assistant Sara Francis-Baymen. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our players to finally get some test match exposure, under pressure against tough opposition and we look forward to the challenge.”

Thistles skipper Clare Maxwell said: “I’m incredibly excited to wear the Thistles dress in an official Test and in front of our Thistles Army. It is something we will never take for granted.”

Claire Maxwell of Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Vitality)

Thistles, ranked eighth in the world, take on the 13th ranked Bajan Gems as part of a UK tour by the Caribbean side.

CEO of Netball Scotland, Claire Nelson, added: “The return of International netball to Scotland has been a long time in the making.

“This event marks a critical milestone in our recovery and rebuild, but more importantly, it represents an opportunity to showcase women’s sport at a time when the country really needs to shine a greater light on them.”

The games, on December 2-3, will be officially announced today to mark the start of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport week. Tickets are on sale this Friday (October 29).