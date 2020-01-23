Gibson and Fear ranked sixth after rhythm dance in European Figure Skating Championships

Have your say

Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear are set to enter the free dance of the European Figure Skating Championships in seventh position after a successful skate in the rhythm dance programme.

Gibson, from Prestwick and Fear, who train in Montreal, scored 74.26 in the rhythm dance at the competition in Graz, Austria, just short of their season's personal best.

Reigning champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France placed first after the rhythm dance, followed by ?Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri from Italy.

In yesterday's pairs competition, Britain's Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji placed 11th, qualifying for the free skate.

Sheffield's PJ Hallam did not qualify for the mens' free skate after the short programme on Wednesday.