Fly Dressers can learn new tricks from Wednesday as fly-fishing season nears its end

Edinburgh Fly Dressers start their winter programme on Wednesday (Oct 2) at a new venue (7.30pm) at Currie Bowling Club.

The programme, which runs until the end of March, includes guest demonstrations, explanations of hackle types and their uses, visits by manufacturers, discussions on how to read the water and using drogues, demonstrations on tying including nymph, skinny cormorant and fly patterns plus tying on eyes.

A reminder that fly fishing stops on the Water of Leith on Monday (September 30) for the season. And brown trout fishing on Cramond Angling Club and West Lothian Angling Association’s stretches of The Almond ends on October 6. Salmon and sea trout angling stops on October 31.

David Cowan reports that the Whiteadder resevoir is badly in need of rain. There have only been six fish landed from lower beat since mid-August.

Chris Halliday, chairman of Musselburgh and District Angling Association, thanked volunteers who removed eight bags of rubbish and two and a half supermarket trolleys from the river bank during last Sunday’s clean-up. Forth Rivers Trust supplied the clean-up kits.

Bowden Springs boss Jim Gargaro says sink-tip lines seem to be the best with Livingston angler Jim Bryce securing a fine 4lb 8oz rainbow and Gordon Cunningham of Falkirk netting three rainbows for 11lb 12oz. Gregor Crockson, aged 13, from Seafield, caught his first rainbow on fly with a cracking 2lb 12oz fish.

Float fished worm is the best on Bowden’s bait loch with Paul Nisbet from Linlithgow landing three rainbows and two blue trout for 13lb 8oz on ledgered powerbait.

Meanwhile, Craig Ogilvie won his zone in the latest Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, Erskine Open, last Sunday, landing 35 fish, finishing eighth overall.

The North Berwick angler was one of several from the East Coast who tried their luck.

Barry McEwan from Port Seaton landed five fish for 34th position with Alan Brown and James Ogilvie, Craig’s father, landing one each to be further down the field, but the winner Neil Cutler, one of Britain’s best sea anglers, landed 60 fish and was well clear of his travelling partner Thomas Tate with 45 fish for second place. The second match in the Bass Rock Sea Angling League winter series is on Wednesday (7pm) at a location to be confirmed. The Scottish Flounder Championships are on Sunday (September 29) at Balmedie. Registration is at the car park toilet block at 10am (fishing noon until 5pm).

This match is pre-book only and limited to 60 pegs and no entries will be accepted on the day.

All fish must be taken to the next angler, length agreed, card marked and then returned to the water in front of the marking angler.

Offshore, Derek Anderson of Aquamarine Charters from Eyemouth, reports good catches of ling – including an 8lb specimen – and cod of around 5lb. He is running winter charters.

Chris Bolton won the rod and reel event run by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club at Orchill with a bag of 16lb 08oz which included six carp. Conditions were damp but there was little wind.

Darrin Fergusson was second with 10lb with Harry Fraser third on 7lb and Geoff Lowe fourth with 6lb 10oz.