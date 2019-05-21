First win of the season arrives for Ayrshire racer Graham McLeod

Graham McLeod of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club won the Velo Vitesse CC 55 mile Australian Pursuit Race over Kilwinning/Knockentiber roads.

This was Graham’s first open win of the season and the first Ayrshire winner for sometime.

His success followed on from his win in the club’s league event last Tuesday, see below.

Graham along with a few club mates will be in contention for the South West District Championship trophy, when he competes in the Straiton Struggle Road Race on Sunday.

On Sunday, Ayr Roads members competed in the CTT Scottish District Championships on the fast West Ferry Course.

Fastest of the Roads contingent was Mark Warters in a fine ride of 55 minutes 26 seconds. Mark finished in 18th place out of a field of over one hundred riders. Mark was also the second fastest Ayrshire rider.

Alex McAllister of the Roads Club came away with first prize in his race category in a time of 59:23 and a delighted Aileen Fisher took more than two minutes of her previous best time to record a new personal best of 1:06:29. John Gemmell returned 1:06:24.

Marc Anderson of the Loudoun Road Club was the fastest Ayrshire rider in a time of 53:51.

The winner of the event was Douglas Watson of GTR Return to Life who took his second Gold medal of the year in the only sub 50 minute ride in a time of 49:43 and fastest lady and new Ladies Champion was Vicky Smith of AeroCoach in a stunning time of 55:23.

Two club events were promoted last week. On Tuesday night the third league event took place over a 5 mile circuit of the Symington.

On this occasion the event was sponsored by Gemmell’s Coachworks Auchinleck one of the club’s sponsors.

A fine evening had thirteen club members competing on the hilly testing course. The winner on the night was Graham McLeod in a time of 13 minutes 8 seconds.

On Thursday the evening 10 mile Time Trial was won by Scott Knox in a time of 22:49. Two personal bests were recorded; Charlotte Robb with a time of 26:22 and young thirteen year old Ollie Kelly in 24:42.

On Sunday Michael Curran of Ayr Roads promotes the Straiton Struggle Road Race.

Michael was forced to drop the event last year as he was co-organiser of the British National Championships held at Irvine.

This year the event has a strong field with riders from all over Scotland.

The event also doubles up for the South West District Championship and Ayr Roads, Davie Bell Memorial Trophy.

There will be keen competition for the South West Championship trophy coming from Ayr Roads, Fullarton Wheelers and Ayr Burners.

The race starts at Straiton at 12 noon and covers six laps of a nine mile circuit.