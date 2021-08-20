Finland international Ilmari Niskanen joins Dundee United

Dundee United have lured Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen to Tannadice from the Bundesliga 2.

By David Oliver
Friday, 20th August 2021, 7:53 pm
The six-time capped wide midfielder has joined after a year at FC Ingolstadt in the German second tier, but Tangerines fans will have to wait to see their player in action with the formalities of a work permit now being processed.

St Johnstone have already seen red-tape hold up their recruitment of Niskanen’s countryman Eetu Vertainen, and United say they “hope to have Ilmari available” ASAP.

The Finn joined hours after Manchester United’s Dylan Levitt and head coach Tam Courts said: "Ilmari is an attacking player with international pedigree who I’m sure will excite our fans and produce big moments with his pace and technical quality.

"We believe he’s perfectly suited to the Scottish game with the style of play we want to implement. I’m hopeful that once he is cleared to play and gets to peak fitness, Ilmari will make a big contribution and be an important player for us."

