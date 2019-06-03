Fife Flyers confirm return of Jordan Buesa

Have your say

Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of Jordan Buesa for the 2019-20 ice hockey season.

The GB under-20 forward will kick start his second season with the club in August.

Buesa, from Troon, joins fellow Scottish player Bari McKenzie, and import forward, Chase Schaber, on the list of confirmed returnees.

You may also be interested in:

Appeal over controversial refusal of Kirkdcaldy housing development

Hall of Fame honour for Raith Rovers’ director

Co-Op set to move into former Aberdour garage

He joined the club from rivals, Glasgow Clan, and netted three goals and one assist in 45 games last season.

His wholehearted performances have also impressed the fans.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said “Jordan has the qualities you look for in a young player.

“He works hard on and off the ice, is eager to learn the game, and he’s respected by his team-mates.

“He’s hungry to increase his role in the line-up and knows what he has to do for that to happen.”