Falkirk sports clubs, men and women finalists in Scottish Sport Awards

Clubs and athletes across the Falkirk district have been nominated for prestigious prizes.

The Sunday Mail and sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards recognise excellence throughout Scottish sports by awarding sportsmen, women and teams for their outstanding achievements throughout 2019.

Fraser Johnston, Falkirk Junior Bike Club

Falkirk shooter Seonaid McIntosh has had a remarkable year, winning gold and two silver at the Rio World Cup in shooting and is now ranked number one in the world in the three rifle position.

An incredible 12 months has not gone unnoticed and she is a finalist in the Scottish Sports Personality category alongside Grangemouth-trained swimmer Duncan Scott.

Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club have been shortlisted as finalists in the Local Club of the Year award for their impressive community work and their inclusive approach to playing cricket. (more on page 94)

Fraser Johnston of Falkirk Bike Club is making a huge impact in cycling in Falkirk and beyond and is a finalist in the Local Hero Award.

Now in its 13th year, the 2019 event which is sponsored by sportscotland – will highlight the nation’s sporting heroes at an awards ceremony on December 5 at Glasgow’s Doubletree by Hilton.