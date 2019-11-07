Falkirk Fury women set for Scottish Cup action

Sony Centre Fury Senior, Junior and Cadette Women all face Scottish Cup quarter-final ties on the road and, with the three Men’s teams all out the Cup, the focus is firmly on the women’s game.

The Senior Women, who are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games, face local league side Dunfermline Reign on the 13th.

A win for National league side Fury would see them face the only team to have beaten them in these last five games – Edinburgh Kool Kats – so there’s plenty at stake.

MORE: Falkirk Fury women in Scottish Cup action

The Junior Women who sit top of the Scottish first Division face Glasgow City.

While they had a fairly comfortable win against City in the Championship recently, Kim Flockhart’s team will not take the match lightly – that game is on Saturday, with the Cadette Women playing on the 10th in Tayside against Perth Phoenix.

It’s another match where a recent Championship game saw Fury come out on top.

Rebeecca Lonsdale’s team currently sit joint top of the Scottish first division but Perth are one of the teams who also sit on 10 points at the top.

Fury’s Women’s programme has rarely enjoyed such success as the three National Division 1 teams are having this season.

And if one, two, or three can reach the Cup semi-finals, it would be a further huge boost for women’s basketball in Falkirk.