Max Verstappen (left) will seek to add to his lead over reigning champions Lewis Hamilton (right) at this weekend's British Grandprix. Pictures: PA Wire and Getty

The Formula One 2021 season continues with the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Due to take place at the famous Silverstone track with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battling it out at the top of the leader board.

It’s set to be a tense one too, with Verstappen's trio of victories in France and Austria making it a difficult last month for Great Britain’s Hamilton.

However, home advantage in the forthcoming Grand Prix comes at the perfect time for the most successful British driver in Formula One history, with the Mercedes driver hoping those home comforts will allow him to begin the comeback he so desperately needs. He also famously won last year’s British Grand Prix, as he scrapped by Verstappen’s for a seventh win at Silverstone.

However, heading into this year’s race, Red Bull and Verstappen currently lead the league standings. The Belgian-Dutch driver has five wins that tally 182 points already this season, with Hamilton trailing behind him on three wins and 150 points.

Despite over half of the season being left to play, it’s already beginning to look like a pivotal time for Hamilton, with the knowledge that a win for Verstappen could begin to see him build up a dominating lead.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be held on 16-18 July in 2021. Picture: JPIMedia

The Formula One schedule and format sees a change this year, with the first practice and the qualifying stage due to take place on Friday July 16.

The second practice will come a day later on Saturday July 17, with a sprint qualifying race scheduled for the same day, with the main event – the British Grand Prix – set forSunday July 18.

What time is the British Grand Prix?

The new format means timing are a little different this year, so the first practice will start at 2.30pm on Friday July 15 and run until 3.30pm. The three-part qualifying takes place at 6pm the same day.

British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton. SNS Group Alan Harvey

Second practice will run from 12pm until 1pm on Saturday July 16, followed by sprint qualifying which starts at 6pm.

The main race will begin at 3pm on Sunday July 17.

What channel is the British Grand Prix on?

As expected, Sky Sports F1 will be showing the British Grand Prix live and exclusive.

The Friday qualifying programs is confirmed to begin at 5.25pm on Friday July 16, with the show running until 7.30pm, with Saturday’s sprint coverage beginning at 3.40pm and running until 6pm.

Sky Sports F1 coverage of the British Grand Prix itself will begin at 1.30pm on Sunday July 18.

You can also catch highlights on freeview, with Channel 4 confirming they will be screening highlights, although the exact timings of their program is yet to be confirmed.

