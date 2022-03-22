F1 2022: F1 results from Bahrain Grand Prix and current F1 standings ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

From left to right, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio 'Checo' Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz line up ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Although it’s exciting for any driver to take home a podium place after a race weekend, the top teams also need to keep track of their points as the seasons go on.

Points are awarded for all positions up to P10, which are then added up to find the winning driver of the world championship each year.

Last year, Max Verstappen came out on top, making him the defending champion for 2022.

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain as Ferrari take home both P1 and P2. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

With that in mind, here are the current standings following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As we've only had one race so far this season, the standings are almost identical to the results of the first race. We’ll keep this updated throughout the year as the standings start to shift around more.

F1 results from Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari took home a 1-2 finish in the first weekend of the 2022 season of F1, after defending world champion Red Bull's Max Verstappen was forced to retire due to a loss of power in the final laps.

Here’s the full list of finishes, from P1 to those who didn't manage to complete the race:

- P1: Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

- P2: Carlos Sainz / Ferrari

- P3: Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes

- P4: George Russell / Mercedes

- P5: Kevin Magnussen / Haas

- P6: Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo

- P7: Esteban Ocon / Alpine

- P8: Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri

- P9: Fernando Alonso / Alpine

- P10: Zhou Guanyu / Alfa Romeo

- P11: Mick Schumacher / Haas

- P12: Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

- P13: Alexander Albon / Williams

- P14: Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren

- P15: Lando Norris / McLaren

- P16: Nicholas Latifi / Williams

- P17: Nico Hulkenberg / Aston Martin

- DNF: Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing

- DNF: Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing

- DNF: Pierre Gasly / Alphatauri

F1 standings ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

As Charles Leclerc also got the fastest lap of the race, he was awarded an extra point.

As such, these are the current standings going into the second weekend of F1 2022 season:

- Charles Leclerc / Ferrari / 26

- Carlos Sainz / Ferrari / 18

- Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes / 15

- George Russell / Mercedes / 12

- Kevin Magnussen / Haas / 10

- Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo / 8

- Esteban Ocon / Alpine / 6

- Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri / 4

- Fernando Alonso / Alpine / 2

- Zhou Guanyu / Alfa Romeo / 1

- Mick Schumacher / Haas / 0

- Lance Stroll / Aston Martin / 0

- Alexander Albon / Williams / 0

- Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren / 0

- Lando Norris / McLaren / 0

- Nicholas Latifi / Williams / 0

- Nico Hulkenberg / Aston Martin / 0

- Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing / 0

- Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing / 0