Elise Christie has announced her retirement from short-track speed-skating

The Scot said "part of my heart will always be missing" having failed to land an elusive Olympic medal.

The 31-year-old famously crashed out of her races in Pyeongchang in 2018, and her quest to qualify for what would have been her fourth Games in Beijing in February was ended earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christie wrote: "Part of my heart will always be missing because I never achieved my end goal.

"But I leave this sport knowing it's left in good hands, with skaters capable of doing what I didn't."