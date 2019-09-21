Edinburgh Sports Club win bronze at squash European Club Championships

Hosts Edinburgh Sports Club won bronze at squash's European Club Championships after a thrilling victory over English champions Edgbaston.

Chris Leiper won the contest for the home side with a season best performance against Edgbaston’s Lewis Anderson. Tightly controlling the game, Leiper made an astonishingly low number of errors, squeezing a close 3-0 victory.

Edinburgh captain Simon Boughton said: “This is a fantastic result for the club - our best ever finish in this tournament. It feels a little extra special in front of a home crowd.

"Some of the best players in the world are at this event, so the fact that a Scottish team has finished with a medal is a really big achievement. I’ve been playing in this event for years, and the standard this year might be the highest I have seen.”

Dubbed the Champions League of squash, this is the first time the prestigious tournament has been held in Edinburgh in its 32-year history. It has featured many of the top players in the world, including German world No. 5, Simon Rosner, and Kiwi world No. 6, Paul Coll.

Scotland’s No. 1 Greg Lobban will contest the final for German side Black and White Worms. They will face another German side, No. 1 seeds Paderborn, who defeated Edinburgh in the semi-finals.

Only a few Scottish sides have ever won a medal in the tournament’s history.

In the women's competition, Edinburgh Sports Club, bronze medallists last year, finished fourth.