Edinburgh Sports Club beat Glasgow's Newlands to reach semi-final of Squash European Club Championships

Hosts Edinburgh Sports Club defeated Glasgow side Newlands in a closely fought men's quarter-final at the Squash European Club Championships in the capital.

Dubbed the Champions League of squash, this is the first time the prestigious tournament has been held in Edinburgh in its 32-year history.

Edinburgh Sports Club will now play reigning champions and top seeds Paderborn in the semi-final. The German side features World No. 5 Simon Rosner, No. 27 Raphael Kandra and No. 28 Nicolas Mueller.

Only a few Scottish teams have ever made it this far in the tournament in its history.

In the women's competition, Edinburgh Sports Club had a tough start to the tournament with defeats to the No 1 and 2 seeds, Pontefract and Edgbaston. However, they still have the chance of a medal.

Speaking following the win, Team Captain and Club Professional, Simon Boughton said:

“We’re chuffed with the win over our big Scottish rivals, Newlands. Given that they’re Scottish National Champions, it feels great to get a good result tonight. It’s such a great atmosphere to have this level of squash on our doorstep here in Edinburgh, but we can’t get too excited with a real uphill battle tomorrow against the Number 1 seeds in Paderborn.”