Edinburgh Monarchs speedway legend Doug Templeton dies aged 91

Speedway legend Doug Templeton dies aged 91

Doug Templeton, the legendary former Edinburgh speedway captain, has passed away at the age of 91.

Doug Templeton - former captain of the Edinburgh Monarchs speedway team. Picture: TSPL

Considered one of Scottish speedway's all-time greats, Templeton captained the Edinburgh Monarchs for ten years and was influential during the team's Meadowbank heyday during the 1960s.

Described as a tough rider and likened to a "chunk of Scottish granite", Doug quickly became a hugely-popular sporting figure in Edinburgh and experienced success at national level, winning the Scottish Open Championship in 1960 and 1962 and making appearances in test matches for Scotland and Britain.

Following his retirement from the sport in 1976, Doug made numerous trips to watch the speedway at Armadale in West Lothian.

His last appearance in the stands came last year, when Doug joined in the Edinburgh Monarchs' 70th anniversary celebrations.

Ron Johnston and Doug Templeton discuss tactic in 1960. Picture: TSPL

According to Edinburgh Monarchs' website, Doug was the team's oldest surviving rider, having been born on 18 June 1928.