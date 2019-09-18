East Fife Triathlon Club enjoys a busy spell

Have your say

East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors have had an exciting weekend of competing in various multisport events across Scotland.

On Saturday a team of six athletes; Bella Rodden, Jack Anderson, Hamish Rodden, Beinn Anderson, Sam Jaffray and Ruby Methven participated in the Balfron Aquathlon (swim, run) which comprised a swim in an indoor pool followed by a multilap run over varying terrain.

All athletes put in excellent performances in spite of tricky weather conditions which proved particularly challenging in transition.

Ruby Methven came first in the T3 females race with Beinn Anderson narrowly missing a podium spot coming in fourth place in the T2 males’ race.

A strong field at the Galashiels Triathlon included 13 members of East Fife Tri Juniors.

The course was an indoor swim at Gala pool followed by a tricky and strenuous off-road cycle through the park woods.

This included two steep climbs and some sharp turns which tested the competitors bike skills.

The run round the park also included some gruelling climbs and so just completing the course was an achievement in itself.

The young east Fifers fared well with strong performances across all the age categories.

There were seven top three finishes including first places for Libby Smith in the youth female category and Ruby Methven in T3 female category backed up by second places from Adam Phillips in youth male category, Martha Reeves in the T3 female category, Jack Anderson in T1 male category and Rebecca Smith in the Tri-Star’s category.

Beinn Anderson raced well to get third spot in the T2 male category.

A club spokesman said: “A great day’s competition and great team spirit showed by all competitors with particular mentions going to Jack Anderson, Beinn Anderson, Sam Jaffray and Ruby Methven who raced both events over the two days. “

East Fife Triathlon Club has opened the waiting list for children wanting to get involved in sessions taking place in Cupar on Monday evenings.

Please contact eftcjuniors@gmail.com for more details.