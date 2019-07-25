Duncan Scott targets world championship relays after 200m IM medal miss

Duncan Scott will now target relay glory at the world swimming championships after his bid for a second individual medal fell short in Gwangju on yesterday.

The 22-year-old Scot missed out on the podium in a blanket finish in the 200 metres individual medley to finish fifth despite a late charge when he swam the fastest freestyle leg.

His time of 1:56.91 was the second best of his career but was adrift of Japan’s Daiyo Seto, who struck gold ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches with defending champion Chase Kalisz in third.

Scott, who picked up a 200m freestyle bronze earlier this week, is now primed to help the British team defend their 4x200 freestyle title today after a relatively satisfying effort.

He said: “It came right down to the wire.

“But I’ve got to be happy with fifth place at worlds in the first time I’ve done it internationally. “And I’ve moved it on each round. It’s the second-fastest time I’ve done.

Scott, who may be rested in the relay heats, added: “It’s been quite a tough week. It’s been consecutive every day. But I’m pleased with that. I’ve just got relays now and I’ve got to look forward to them.”

His Stirling University team-mate Ross Murdoch, however, saw no silver lining in his disappointing exit from the 200m breaststroke in the semi-finals.

The former European and Commonwealth champion was sluggish on the last length and ended up 11th quickest in 2:08.51, over half a second down on his time at April’s British Championships .

British rival James Wilby, the 100m silver medallist, was even further off his best in 12th place as Australia’s Matthew Wilson equalled the world record with a mark of 2:06.67.

Murdoch, 25, said: “It’s just not good enough. I had a good start to the year. I felt really good this morning.

“It just wasn’t here. I had a rubbish stroke to finish and that might have cost me.

“But that’s another year done and we go again. There is always stuff to work on. It’s never perfect. we just look at what we did this year and work out what we can do a little better.

“This is the first season I’ve been 2:07 for a couple of years. I’m happy with some of the progress I’ve made but I’m not satisfied with my world championships.”

Scott’s gamble of pulling out of the 100m freestyle after the opening round may have backfired with the USA’s Caeleb Dressel defending his title in 46.96 seconds – the second fastest in history – in a race where the Alloa ace’s 2019 best would have put him in fourth.

Welshwoman Georgia Davies was fourth in the women’s 50m backstroke with Alys Thomas fifth in the 200m butterfly.

Luke Greenbank qualified third for today’s men’s 200m backstroke final, Molly Renshaw was fourth fastest in the women’s 200m breaststroke semis, while rising star Freya Anderson smashed her personal best to reach the women’s 100m freestyle final.