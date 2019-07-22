Duncan Scott getting ready for ‘dogfight’ in Gwangju as medal tilt gets underway

Adam Peaty has set the bar extraordinarily high for the British team at the world championships in Gwangju.

First came a world record that serves as a new benchmark. Then, yesterday, the retention of his 100 metres breaststroke title in dominant fashion. Yet many feel Duncan Scott has the capacity to match the Englishman, medal for medal, this week. And the 22-year-old Scot will take his first solo tilt at a gold of his own today in the 200m freestyle final.

Second in his semi-final, and fourth-quickest overall in a time of 1:45.56, the reigning European champion conceded to feeling a little fatigue from relay endeavours on the previous day. Pacing his way, Alloa’s aquatic juggernaut eased in behind Lithuanian rival Danas Rapsys whom he held off to claim the European title in Glasgow last August.

“It’s been a tough two swims off the back of the relay,” the Stirling University totem admitted. “It was just a bit of a scrap towards the last 15 metres. But I knew where I was in the race. That was maybe a bit quicker than at trials so I’ll rest up and come back for the final.”

Team-mate James Guy missed out in 11th but defending champion Sun Yang will be among Scott’s final foes, with the Chinese veteran’s past ban for doping and ongoing controversies over alleged interference with tests spotlit once more following his victory in the 400m free on Sunday when Australia’s Mack Horton refused to join him on the podium. The strongest foe may be Horton’s compatriot Clyde Lewis who surpassed past form to advance with the speediest time.

Scott now has enough experience to block out what others may do and channel his enough noise. “It could be close in the final. I was fourth two years ago and I’d like to say I’m going to try and better that. But there are lot of boys trying to get on that podium so it’s going to be a dogfight.”

His Wednesday, however, will be even more arduous. The morning heats of the 100m free and the 200m individual medley will be staged within an hour of one another, with the evening semis barely spaced further apart. The Scot has medal hopes in both, even if it is an exhausting road. “But if I didn’t think I could cope, I wouldn’t have entered,” he said. “And I think I have the ability to get through in both. It’s just about executing well enough to get through heats into semis and then the final.”

Peaty did not lower his world best again but became the first man to claim five breaststroke world titles by winning the 100m final in 57.14 secs, ensuring that the Englishman now possesses the 14 quickest times in history.

“It’s obviously a little bit slower than last night as I made a tiny little error with speed on the first 50,” he said.

“But I think the most important thing going into next year is that I’m still learning about myself. It’s not like I’ve gone 56 and I’ve got no more learning to do. I’m ecstatic to come away with a world title.”

He was followed in by James Wilby who made it a British 1-2 by securing silver in 58.46 secs with, like Peaty, further opportunities ahead. “That 100 makes me excited to see what I can do in the 200 now,” he added.

However, Ben Proud was unable to defend his 50m butterfly title, finishing seventh as the USA’s Caeleb Dressel became his successor. While Canada’s Margaret Macneil stunned Sweden’s three-time champion Sarah Sjoestroem to snatch gold in the women’s 100m fly.