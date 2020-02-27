Diver Grace Reid ‘in a good place’ ahead of Olympic bid

Scottish diver Grace Reid has turned to baking to help her switch off when she is away from the pool, but now she is aiming to cook up a storm when the FINA World Series gets underway tomorrow.

Last year there were five events on the World Series circuit, but in 2020 there are just three as the top athletes from around the globe continue to push for Olympic selection for their respective countries.

Reid, 23, is focused on performing well for Great Britain at the upcoming meets in Montreal, Canada (February 28-March 1), Kazan, Russia (March 20-22) and London (March 27-29), with a second Olympics appearance in July and August in Tokyo, Japan, the end goal.

Last year she won a mixed 3 metre synchro gold, a mixed 3m synchro silver, three mixed 3m synchro bronzes and a 3m synchro bronze on the World Series.

Over the next few weeks she will be keen to get on the podium in the 3m individual category, as well as adding to her medal haul with respective synchro partners Tom Daley and Kat Torrance.

“Looking back to 2019, it was a positive year, but there were still some things that I was frustrated with and have learnt from since then,” Reid said heading into this campaign.

“I think all of the experiences from the World Series – and others from the World Championships – put me in a good place heading into 2020, and I am feeling really good going into this season.

“There are so many hurdles to get over before the Olympics come around that as athletes we can’t think about it too much.

“Of course, you start to daydream a bit and that is a good reminder that an Olympic place is what we are ultimately all chasing.

“When you are having a tough training session the thought of it spurs you on, but I am experienced enough now to know that you can never get too far ahead of yourself in this sport because things can change very quickly.”

It is, amazingly, nearly 10 years ago since the athlete from Edinburgh went to her first of three Commonwealth Games to represent Scotland in Delhi, India, in October 2010, aged just 14.

The diving world has changed in all sorts of ways since then and so too has Reid.

One big change was her move from the capital to train in London in late 2017.

“I am really happy in London, as a big city it can either swallow you up or help you soar and I was a bit overwhelmed at first, but I am very used to it now and the diving set-up could not be better for me there,” she said.

“Ever since I was a young diver I have always responded well to new things, change and being outside my comfort zone, and I think the diving squad I have around me [at Dive London Aquatics] and the coach/athlete dynamic I have [with Jane Figueiredo] at the moment has really helped me.”

So, how does Reid switch off away from the diving board these days?

“I am baking, that is the big one, although I can’t do it too often as then I make too many tasty things and it is too tempting to try them all,” she laughed. “Also, I enjoy reading, I have got right back into that, and I have been taking French lessons. All of these things as well as friends and family help me switch off my brain away from diving.

“As I get older you get used more to switching on and off around competitions – I feel in a great space at the minute ahead of a busy period.”