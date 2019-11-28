Discount deal for Fife Flyers fans

Fife Flyers are hoping fans will pack the barn this weekend for a home double header with a special ticket offer.

The club has cut prices for its back to back games against Belfast Giants on Saturday and Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Todd Dutiaume (Pic: Steve Gunn)

A weekend ticket for both matches will cost an adult just £26 - a saving of £10 per person - while concessions can save £6 with a £20 weekend ticket.

Juvenile tickets, which usually cost £9 per match, are down to just £12 for both games.

The club hopes the discounts will generate bigger crowds across both nights – and create the best possible atmosphere.

Flyers have already beaten Giants, and have a great record against Flames which included a big win in Surrey last Sunday.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, still expects two tough games – and will be wary of Giants who posted back to back wins over Cardiff in Wales at the weekend.

“They seem to be finding their pace now,” he said.

“And Guildford is always a close fought affair – so it’ll be more of the same.”

With fine gaps between the teams, fans can expect close games.

Dutiaume said: “The majority of our games this season have all been very tight, with the exception of one or two of the Sheffield games,” he said.

“In the fine margins that we’re dealing with now it really makes the difference in getting points.

“Last weekend I thought we played some good hockey against Manchester.

“The guys recognise that it has to be a consistent 60 minute effort to put in winning performances and after that long bus ride to Guildford we went down there and played a smart hockey game.

“We played with a lead for the entire night.

“Although we weren’t necessarily getting the offensive chances in the third period, we were keeping shots mainly to the outside, we were chipping pucks out and pursuing them so it was one of the more mature performances that we’ve seen.”

It was Flyers’ netminder Adam Morrison who made the headlines against Flames with a man of the match performance.

Dutiaume says he is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

“If you look at his statistics it’s a basis that’s he’s built up over the entire season.

“We always embrace the goaltenders that we have here, but it takes time to embrace the new face who comes in, even if they’re playing well and putting up the same numbers. People are starting to realise that and that Adam is confident in his own abilities.

“He’s a key player for us and he just needs to keep doing what he is doing.”