Darts Highest Earners: Here are the 11 players who have won most prize money in the last two years

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:38 GMT

It’s not a bad job being a top darts player...

Darts players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.

It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with darters’ earnings dwarfing those of previous legends of the game such as Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.

Darting prodigy Luke Littler haf barely won a penny 13 months ago but he’s now almost certainly a millionaire, particularly after reaching the final of the World Championships and guaranteeing a payday of at least £200,000.

The PDC work out their seedings by looking at the prize money from ranking tournaments over the last two years.

Of course, this is only part of a dart players income, but it still tells us who is earning most on the oche.

Here are the current top 11 - and how much they have won.

Winning last year's World Championship gave world number one a huge £500,000 earnings boost, helping his prize money to rise to a bumper £1,804,250. Had he successfully defended his title he would have been the first player to top £2 million in prize money in a single ranking period.

1. Luke Humphries

Winning last year's World Championship gave world number one a huge £500,000 earnings boost, helping his prize money to rise to a bumper £1,804,250. Had he successfully defended his title he would have been the first player to top £2 million in prize money in a single ranking period. | Getty Images

Bully Boy Michael Smith's recent titles include the 2024 World Cup of Darts and the PC9 event. His habit of getting to the latter stages of tournaments has helped him to a prize money total of £890,000 in the last couple of years.

2. Michael Smith

Bully Boy Michael Smith's recent titles include the 2024 World Cup of Darts and the PC9 event. His habit of getting to the latter stages of tournaments has helped him to a prize money total of £890,000 in the last couple of years. | Getty Images

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has banked £815,500 in the two year ranking period. He now has the chance to boost that by a cool £500,000 if he can win the final of the World Championship.

3. Michael van Gerwen

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has banked £815,500 in the two year ranking period. He now has the chance to boost that by a cool £500,000 if he can win the final of the World Championship. | Getty Images

Just 13 months ago Luke 'The Nuke' Littler had barely won any money from darts. Fast forward a year since his memorable run to the World Championship final and he's banked £618,500. A £500,000 win at this year's World Championship will send him soaring up this list, but even if he doesn't you suspect he will top it sooner rather than later.

4. Luke Littler

Just 13 months ago Luke 'The Nuke' Littler had barely won any money from darts. Fast forward a year since his memorable run to the World Championship final and he's banked £618,500. A £500,000 win at this year's World Championship will send him soaring up this list, but even if he doesn't you suspect he will top it sooner rather than later. | Getty Images

