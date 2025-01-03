Darts Highest Earners: Here are the 11 players who have won most prize money in the last two years

Darts players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.

It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with darters’ earnings dwarfing those of previous legends of the game such as Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.

Darting prodigy Luke Littler haf barely won a penny 13 months ago but he’s now almost certainly a millionaire, particularly after reaching the final of the World Championships and guaranteeing a payday of at least £200,000.

The PDC work out their seedings by looking at the prize money from ranking tournaments over the last two years.

Of course, this is only part of a dart players income, but it still tells us who is earning most on the oche.

Here are the current top 11 - and how much they have won.

1 . Luke Humphries Winning last year's World Championship gave world number one a huge £500,000 earnings boost, helping his prize money to rise to a bumper £1,804,250. Had he successfully defended his title he would have been the first player to top £2 million in prize money in a single ranking period. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Michael Smith Bully Boy Michael Smith's recent titles include the 2024 World Cup of Darts and the PC9 event. His habit of getting to the latter stages of tournaments has helped him to a prize money total of £890,000 in the last couple of years. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Michael van Gerwen Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has banked £815,500 in the two year ranking period. He now has the chance to boost that by a cool £500,000 if he can win the final of the World Championship. | Getty Images Photo Sales