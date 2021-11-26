Curling: Scotland set up double gold-medal showdowns with Sweden at European Championships

The Edinburgh skip and his colleagues Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie won all nine round-robin games and beat Steffen Walstad's Norwegian rink on Thursday, but they were even more dominant on Friday with all four Scots averaging 92 per cent or above.

A three at the first end quickly put them on the front foot before twos at the fourth and sixth ends opened up an unassailable 8-2 lead.

Walstad threw in the towel while trailing 9-3, and Team Mouat now face another titanic clash with arch rivals Sweden after they overcame Italy 6-3 in Friday’s first semi-final.

The Scots beat Niklas Edin's men in the 2018 European final and again in the round-robin section last Saturday, but Edin already has seven continental titles and claimed the last of his five global golds by defeating Mouat and company in this year's world final in Canada.