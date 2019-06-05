Cumbernauld boxer Andy Tham back in the ring for second pro fight

Have your say

Cumbernauld boxer Andy Tham returns to the ring for his second fight as a professional tomorrow night (Thursday).

The 23-year-old, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth, will take on Worcester’s Michael ‘Mad Dog’ Mooney at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

Tham beat Istvan Kovacs in his pro opener in March, while Mooney (33) has had 72 fights, but won just nine.

Despite only finding out who his opponent was this week, Andy is happy with his preparations.

He said: “The preparations are just the same, always focussed and training every day.

“I’m just taking fights one by one and looking to up the rounds. This one’s another four-rounder and the next fight hopefully will be a six-rounder.

“I’ve had some good sparring with Joe Ham, Scottish title holder, and Lewis Paulin who’s fighting for the British title this month.”

Tham’s fight is the opening contest in the St Andrew’s Sporting Club bill topped by Willie Limond’s comeback fight.

READ MORE: Kilsyth Golden Gloves fighter loses out in title bid