Crieff canoeist Fiona Pennie wins gold in World Slalom final

Crieff’s Fiona Pennie claimed her first global gold medal as Britain won a nail-biting K1 team final at the World Slalom Championships in La Seu d’Urgell, near Barcelona.

The 36-year-old and her team-mates Mallory Franklin and Kim Woods were only seventh at the European Championships in May but were quickest in Spain, clocking 103.96secs to overtake pace-setters Russia. The Czechs then missed Britain’s time by just 0.20secs, and when the last team to go, France, rattled three gates, Pennie could at last celebrate her sixth world medal, but more importantly her first gold.

The other team finals proved less successful for Scots David Florence (seventh), Sophie Ogilvie (eighth) and 2018 gold medallist Bradley Forbes- Cryans (ninth).