Construction of a new eight-acre fishing lake is under way at Drumtassie Trout Fishery

Drumtassie Trout Fishery in the hills near the busy M8 motorway between Edinburgh and Glasgow has quickly developed a reputation for producing quality sport.

Work is now well under way to create a coarse fishing lake around a quarter of a mile away from the three trout lakes, two for fly fishermen and one for those who prefer bait fishing.

A lodge is on site at a picturesque sheltered location up a narrow woodland track just off the road from Drumtassie towards Armadale in West Lothian. Diggers are moving thousands of tonnes of thick soil to create the fishery which bosses are convinced will become really popular.

The lake, which will be around eight acres when complete, is set in rolling countryside several miles from Blackridge (population estimated to be around 2,000). And it is estimated that the lake will be open sometime next year, but that depends on the weather.

No pike will be introduced but anglers will be able to fish for species including roach, bream, tench and carp.

Depths in the lake, which will have a car park for around 50 cars, will range from around nine feet to 14 feet and there should be 45 pegs fishing 24 hours a day.

A small membership charge will be levied for the self-contained fishery and bosses say they will stock maggots and other bait in the on-site shop which will also carry fishing tackle accessories and a range of food.

Owner Leeanne Aitchison said that there has been great interest since they acquired the site at Drumtassie Woodland and talks are under way regarding stocking and logistics.

She said the pond will be allowed to settle before gates open and Leeanne added: “We had nothing but encouragement from anglers so we are confident the coarse fishing lake will be a success.

“It is a good site which is surrounded by trees making this a pleasant environment in which to fish.

“Our plans are evolving all the time and we will keep anglers fully up-to-date with developments over the winter.”

She added: “Drumtassie Trout Fishery has become a real success in a short time and we want the coarse fishery to be as successful and are doing everything we can to ensure that it is.”