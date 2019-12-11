Commonwealth Games hero Charlie Flynn to become mentor for young boxers

Commonwealth Games hero Charlie Flynn has joined Boxing Scotland’s elite coaching set-up to help bring on the next generation of Scottish boxers.

The 26-year-old lightweight, nicknamed The Mailman, who won gold for Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will take up a mentoring role.

Flynn, who turned professional after the Glasgow games, will work with the best young amateur boxers in the country and also support talented teenagers who are still boxing at school and junior level.

He will be able to share his experience as a successful amateur, which included silver at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games and saw him juggle boxing with his work as a postman.

Flynn is currently unbeaten in 12 professional fights, with a record of ten wins and two draws, but has been sidelined with an elbow injury since his last bout at Glasgow’s Hydro in March 2018.

Flynn said: “This is very exciting. Even just stepping back in the gym and seeing the guys on the pads, it took me back to the good old days. It feels like yesterday that I was coming in here and getting on scales. It’s like the dug seeing the rabbit, I just can’t wait to get in about it.”

The new role will also give Flynn a welcome distraction from his woes out of the ring.

“I have been out for a while with injuries now,” added Flynn. “So it’s great to be back and get my teeth into things.

“I feel I have something to offer the young fighters here. I have experienced the good times and the bad in the sport.

“It can affect you if you keep getting knocks and setbacks. When you go professional, so many different things can go wrong, even when you do everything right you still need luck. This is the kind of experience I can pass on.

“I can hopefully help Boxing Scotland build a bridge between the amateur and professional levels, so that there is a path for whoever wants to follow it.”