Commonwealth Games 2022: How to get tickets, where are the games being held and what events are included. (Photo credit: SNS Group/Bill Murray)

While the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 are over, it’s worth remembering that the Commonwealth Games are just one year away.

Held every four years, the event will see thousands of athletes compete across 19 different sports over 11 days, with each athlete hailing from countries within the Commonwealth to compete across several different sports and para-sports.

Unlike the Olympics however, in which Team GB are competing and collecting medals at a record pace this year, the Commonwealth Games will see England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and their athletes compete as individual teams.

Here’s what you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022, how to get tickets for the international sport event and more.

When are the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The games are set to take place in Birmingham from July 28 until August 8 in 2022.

The events will take place across various venues in the West Midlands, with games taking place in Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Leamington Spa, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and Cannock Chase.

While the football stadium boasting Birmingham football team, Aston Villa, was expected to be among the featured Commonwealth Games venues like the Edgbaston Stadium and National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the grounds were ruled out of being used in 2019 due to the earlier fall of the 2022 football season following the 2022 World Cup.

It’s the first time the event will be held in England for 20 years, with the 2002 games held in Manchester.

However, it’s a mere seven years ago that the games were held in Scotland, as the city of Glasgow won the vote to be the host city in 2014.

The last Commonwealth Games took place in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018.

Where can I get tickets for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The first ballot for tickets to the event became available on Wednesday July 14 to those who live in the West Midlands.

Residents who live within the vicinity of the events have been handed the opportunity to plan their games and apply for tickets ahead of the main ballot.

The majority of tickets became available on September 8, when the main ballot of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will allow people from any region to apply to go to the games.

The ballot is not first come, first served, with tickets for different events broken down into ‘sessions’ including finals and medal ceremonies.

Sessions have ticket limits of 4, 8, or 10 tickets per application, and different ticket pricing.

Ticket prices begin at £8 for under-16s and from £15 for adults, with £22 tickets also up for grabs for every single sport session including medal sessions and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The ballot will close at 8pm on 30 September and you can find out more at the Birmingham 2022 website.

What events are included in the Commonwealth Games?

The games will see 19 different sports take place, alongside the biggest ever para-sports programme in the history of the games.

The sports set to take place are: athletics and para athletics, badminton, basketball 3x3, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket T20, cycling, diving, gymnastics, hockey, judo, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, netball, para powerlifting, rugby sevens, squash, swimming and para swimming, table tennis and para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling.

How can I watch the Commonwealth Games?

Though it is too far in advance for a TV schedule, it has been confirmed that the BBC have the exclusive rights to show the Commonwealth Games.

This means that viewers will be able to access different events via the various BBC channels available, while also being able to stream via the BBC’s iPlayer service online.

