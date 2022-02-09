Charlie Guest encouraged by Beijing showing as Scots skier turns focus to 2026 Winter Olympics

In a women’s slalom race where favourite Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish, Guest showed some of her best form in a first run effort of 53.84 that was 15th fastest in the field.

The Scot struggled at the second time of asking, clocking 54.12 for an overall finish of 21st in her second Games appearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wanted to give myself the best shot of getting in the top ten,” said the Scot. “I really tried and took a lot of risks but obviously it didn’t pay off for me.

“I’m really happy with my attitude. I was a bit nervous on run 1 actually but I was totally fine once into it. I really did give it everything I had and took the risks that I knew I had to.

“I don’t have any regrets at all, I came straight out of that start gate and I was pushing from gate one.”

The 28-year-old nearly quit the sport to go to university in 2018 after her Olympic debut in PyeongChang was affected by injury.

Guest managed a lifetime best 13th at the Schladming World Cup slalom on the back of a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis in 2020 and wants to keep the ball rolling towards Milano-Cortina in four years' time.

Charlie Guest reacts following her run during the Women's Slalom Run 2 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I’m so excited with how this whole season has gone and I’m really excited that my skiing is good enough to be in that top 15 as we saw in the first run,” said Guest.

“If I look back to where I was in PyeongChang four years ago to where I am today, it’s completely different.

“I have my whole family, friends and everyone at home to thank for sticking by me for the last four years to get here.

“It has been a difficult time and a really huge journey. My team and everyone has really put everything into this.

Charlie Guest of Great Britain competes during the Olympic Games 2022, Women's Slalom in Yanqing China. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

“I’m really excited for the future and for the next few seasons as well because my skiing is just going from strength to strength at the moment. I hope we don’t see any mistakes like that in four years’ time.

“I think the next few years are going to be really good fun and I’ll see you back in Milan.”

Watch All the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app