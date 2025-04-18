Scotland's John Higgins is a four-time world champion. | AFP via Getty Images

The Scot comes into the tournament having enjoyed one of his best ever starts to a year.

The biggest tournament in snooker is about to get underway, with 32 players set to battle it out at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to be crowned world champion.

It’s been 14 years since Scotland’s John Higgins last lifted the famous trophy for the fourth time.

But he’ll be feeling pretty confident having enjoyed one of his best ever starts to a year, having won two ranking tournament in 2025.

He proclaimed his 10-8 win over Mark Selby in the final of the Tour Championship as his “best ever”, having come back from a 8-5 deficit.

Higgins had previously claimed the World Open title with a fairly routine final 10-6 win over Joe O’Connor - who he’ll meet again in the first round of the World Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland’s all-time highest earning snooker player at this year’s champsionship.

When is John Higgins playing his frst round match in the World Championship?

John Higgins has been handed what seems like a relatively straighforward first round tie against world number 30 Joe O’Connor. Their match will get underway at 10am on Monday, April 21.

What is John Higgins’ world ranking?

It’s been a successful season for John Higgins. He’s banked prize money of £781 250 which has seen him rise three places in the world ranking to number three. He is also the third seed for the World Championship.

How many World Championships has John Higgins won?

Higgins has been world champion four times – in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

He beat Judd Trump 18–15 in the final to win his last title, having defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in a tight quarter final 13–10.

He has also reached four more finals. His first final loss came against Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2001, before he contrived to be runnerup for three straight years from 2017-19, losing to Mark Selby, Mark Williams and Judd Trump respectively. So he’s perhaps due another win.

Overall he has won 33 career ranking titles, placing him in third position on the all-time list behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41) and Stephen Hendry (36).

Why was John Higgins suspended from snooker?

In 2010 John Higgins was the subject of match-fixing allegations after a sting operation by the News of the World Sunday newspaper.

An investigative reporter met Higgins in Kyiv posing as somebody trying to organise a series of snooker events. It was alleged that Higgins (and his manager Pat Mooney) had agreed to lose frames in exchange for a payment of €300,000. Higgins issued a statement explaining that he had simply "played along" after suspecting his safety was at risk from the involvement of the Russian Mafia. An independent tribunal withdrew the match-fixing charges, but found him guilty of "giving the impression" that he would breach rules. He received a six-month ban and was fined £75,000.

How much has John Higgins won in his snooker career?

During his successful career, Higgins has won prize money of £10,462,519 - second only to Ronnie O’Sullivan. If he wins this year’s World Championship, he’ll bank a further £500,000.

Has John Higgins made a 147 break at the World Championship?

Higgins is one of only nine players to have recorded a maximum at the World Championship.

The Scot’s perfect break came in 2020 in his second round match against Kurt Maflin. Sadly he went on to lose the match.

What are the odds of a John Higgins victory?

The bookies have made Higgins the 12/1 fifth favourite for the championship, behind Judd Trumo (10/3), Mark Selby (5/1), Ronnie O’Sullivan (13/2), and Kyren Wilson (7/1).