Camanchd Cup: High stakes as Kingussie and Lovat tussle to join Kinlochshiel in final

Kieran MacPherson is the Kings’ main doubt whilst Lovat should be along usual lines. The winners will battle it out with Kinlochshiel for shinty’s most coveted prize in a fortnight.
Kinlochshiel are off to Strathglass in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-finals. Scotland full back Finlay MacRae is doubtful for Shiel after sustaining a leg injury in last weekend’s Camanachd Cup semi-final win. However fellow defender Mark MacDonald is nearing a return to action.
Thomas Whyte is unavailable for Kyles Athletic’s trip to Aberdour with a leg break which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.
Skye Camanachd and Inveraray meet in the Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup semi-finals at Ballachulish. Skye’s John Gillies is ruled out with concussion but skipper Jordan Murchison returns to the side. The semi-final between Beauly and Bute is a covid postponement.
There is a derby between Kilmallie and Fort William in Mowi Senior League A whilst Glenurquhart game against Lochaber is a covid postponement. Travel difficulties prevent Glasgow Mid Argyll from fulfilling their Mowi Senior League C fixture at Oban Camanachd.