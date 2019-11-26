Busy Cupar swimmers are making a splash

November was a busy month for Cupar and District Swimming Club, with swimmers competing in the Fife Schools Championships and then the Carnegie Graded Gala, both at Glenrothes.

At the Fife Primary Schools Championships, in the 10 and under events, Sophie Paterson picked up a bronze medal in the 25m backstroke, and Maia Staal and Nairn Watson secured silver medals in the 25m breaststroke and freestyle respectively.

In the 11 and under event, Rebecca Black came second in the 50m freestyle, and the St Leonards’ 4x50m girls relay won a gold medal with a full team of Cupar swimmers.

For the Fife secondary schools, in the 12-13 age group Liam Black picked up a bronze and silver medal for the 100m and 200m backstroke respectively.

Ella McGeorge secured silver and bronze in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

Hannah Staal finished third in the 14-15 age group 200m breaststroke, with Rory Miles getting second in the same event for the 16 and over age group.

It was gold medals all the way for Findlay Baillie and Oliver Goad in the 16 and over events - Findlay for the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley and Oliver in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Over 20 Cupar swimmers then went and competed in the Carnegie Graded Gala.

In the 200m breaststroke, Hannah Staal got a speed flash (and big personal best) for swimming too fast, leaving Ella McGeorge to pick up the gold medal, also with her fastest ever time.

Liam Black picked up silver for the 200m backstroke, and also secured a bronze in the 200m freestyle with a personal best.