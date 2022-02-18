Winter Olympics 2022: Britain's women reach final with extra-end win over Sweden

Left to right, Great Britain's coach David Murdoch speaks to Jennifer Dodds, Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Hailey Duff during the match against Sweden.

Skipped by Eve Muirhead, the Brits prevailed 12-11 in the extra end over Sweden in Beijing, who had defeated them four years ago at the same stage.

It means that Muirhead and her team-mates of Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith will take on Japan in the final in the early hours of Sunday morning. They are guaranteed at least a silver medal.

The dramatic encounter was the highest-scoring match of this year’s Olympics so far, but Muirhead held her nerve right at the end to lead her team to glory.

The men’s team are also in the final and they take on Canada on Saturday (6.50am) for the chance to win gold.

Skipped by Bruce Mouat, he and his rink of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan and Ross Whyte are also guaranteed a silver medal.