Boxing: Lewis Benson handed life-changing chance in Golden Contract

Edinburgh boxer Lewis Benson has been handed a life-changing opportunity after being drafted into MTK Global’s Golden Contract contest.

The 27-year-old will box his quarter-final at London’s York Hall on Friday, November 22 and will be striving to win the competition outright alongside rivals Tyrone McKenna, who he has already fought, Ohara Davies, Zhankosh Turarov, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit, Mohamed Mimoune and Logan Yoon.

The draw for the last eight will be made at the beginning of fight week.

The show will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Benson was initially listed as a reserve for the tournament but has been drafted into the main event following Ennis Brown’s withdrawal.

The winner of Golden Contract will land a two-year, five-fight deal with a major promoter that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

Benson said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to get this opportunity. In the back of my head I always thought there’s a good chance of me going in the tournament in case somebody pulls out for any reason, so I’m absolutely buzzing.

“Everybody in the tournament is a good fighter.

“You have some of the best boys in Britain and then some really good European fighters too, so it’s a cracking line-up.”

