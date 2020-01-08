Borders lifeguards gain extra training

Live Borders lifeguard’s staff were back in the classroom this week to continue their professional development in ensuring the safety of the public in local swimming pools.

Over 100 lifeguards from across Live Borders’ six swimming pools spent Monday evening and much of Tuesday morning with the renowned associate consultant Andy Ebben BEM, from leading UK company Quality Leisure Management (QLM) at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels.

Mr Ebben, who was invited to run two training workshops for Live Borders, said: “This programme was Live Borders going above and beyond by taking swimming pool safety seriously to ensure the staff are the best they can be.

“We provided training for lifeguards and this will have contributed to their continuing development as qualified aquatic professionals.

“As professionally trained lifeguards, we looked at real accidents and incidents. At QLM, our knowledge has improved and we are passing on these things so that staff are more aware of the things that could go wrong and what these things look like.”

Live Borders runs swimming pools in Galashiels, Kelso, Eyemouth, Hawick, Peebles and Selkirk.

Ben Lamb, the local charity’s director of operations, added: “The safety of our customers is paramount, so taking these extra steps to ensure our staff are trained to the highest level is very important to us.

“We are very fortunate to have a person of Andy’s knowledge and experience to deliver these sessions as we continue to ensure the community can become healthier, happier and stronger in the safest possible environment.”