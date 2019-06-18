Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Netball, golf, athletics

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features Accies netball awards, Comiston Ladies golf, Scottish Schools athletics, pop-up table tennis at the Gyle, Midlothian young bowlers. GB recall for Capital Olympian Polly, Willowbrae charity bowls, beach cricket returns to Silverknowes, Portobello HS squash and masters triumph for Union Canal-based rowers.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.