BBC Sports Personality of the Year is heading to Scottish city - reports

Aberdeen has been chosen as the host city for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year, according to reports.

The Times reports that this year's awards ceremony will take place in December at the P&J Live arena, with a formal announcement of the venue expected on 17th September.

The showpiece event will take place in Scotland for only the second time, after Glasgow's SSE Hydro hosted the 2014 show, won by Lewis Hamilton.

Ben Stokes remains the favourite to win the award this year after his performances in the Cricket World Cup and The Ashes. The title was won in 2018 by Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, ahead of favourite Harry Kane

The £333 million P&J Live exhibition and conference complex, which has a 15,000 capacity and sits in Bucksburn near Aberdeen airport, opened on August 8