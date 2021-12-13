Each year, the BBC hosts an award show for the best and brightest in the sporting industry, ranging across every field of sport.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is fast approaching and the nominees for the main award were announced on Monday December 13th.

The list of six nominees includes four men and two women, hailing from different countries and varied disciplines.

Here’s all you need to know about Sports Personality of the Year 2021, including who the nominees are and when and how you can cast your vote.

Who are the nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The nominees are chosen via shortlist by a Panel of expert judges.

There are six nominees for the main awards, Sports Personality of the Year, in 2021's ceremony. Photo: BBC Sport.

Announced on Monday December 13th, this year’s nominees are diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, tennis player Emma Raducanu, footballer Raheem Sterling, and Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Storey.

27-year-old Tom Daley is the first British diver to win four Olympic medals, taking home both a gold and a bronze medal in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tyson Fury has been called one of the great heavyweights in boxing of our time, recently defending his WBC title in Las Vegas in October.

26-year-old Adam Peaty is the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, winning Olympic Gold in the 100-metre breaststroke in Tokyo.

You will be able to vote for your favourite during the televised programme on Sunday December 19th. Photo: BBC Sport.

At the age of 18 and in the same summer as completing her A-Levels, Emma Raducanu became the youngest women’s Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at Wimbledone, aged 17.

Raheem Sterling represented England at Euro 2020, where the team reached the final for the first time in 55 years. He himself scored 10 Premier League goals during the 2020-21 season while playing for Manchester City.

Sarah Storey is Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time, winning her 17th gold at her eight Games this year at the Tokyo Paralympics.

How do I vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

Now that the nominees have been unveiled, it’s nearly time for the pubic to vote on who will ultimately win.

Voting will open during the Sports Personality programme on Sunday December 19th.

During the televised show, presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott will celebrate the last year in sports in the 68th awards show.

Alongside Sports Personality of the year, five other awards will also be announced.

These are Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, and Unsung Hero.

Where can I watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The show will be broadcast live from MediaCity in Salford.

You can watch from home on BBC One at 6.45pm, or catch up via BBC iPlayer afterwards.