Battle-hardened blue trout dominate catch returns at Pottishaw – last casts 10.30pm

POTTISHAW Fishery near Whitburn is beginning to buzz with hard-fighting blue trout of up to 6lb dominating the recent catch returns.

Brown trout of around 5lb have also been netted and the owner, Fraser Thomson, confirmed that last casts from today will be at 10.30pm.

Cats whisker and damsel patterns have been successful of late on an intermediate line, but Fraser said that fish are beginning to move up the water column.

He fully expects that buzzer patters will be the most popular in the next week or so.

Elsewhere, Malleny Angling host their popular, annual fly fishing promotional event tomorrow (from 10am to 3pm) at Harlaw Visitor Centre above Balerno which features fly-tying demonstrations and an opportunity to try fly casting.

West Lothian Angling Association hold their monthly fly-tying event on Monday at 7.30pm in Mid Calder Community Centre.

All members are welcome and the club are pleased to welcome any non-members who want to know more about fishing The Almond and also about how to tie flies. The event is free.

Meanwhile, Owen Cook will not be able to defend one of the biggest events in the Forth Estuary, the coveted Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship, this season.

The Kirkcaldy angler failed to qualify for the final at Stenhouse Fishery on Saturday, June 15 from 9am to 4pm.

However, this could open the door for last year’s runner-up Allan McLachlan from the West of Scotland.

He is one of the 24 qualifiers for the event at the popular fishery near Burntisland.

Finally, Glencorse Reservoir is gearing up for the sold-out heat of the popular Scierra Pairs on Sunday, June 16.

There are, however, spaces at Black Loch near Limerigg on Sunday, June 30, Beecraigs in West Lothian on Sunday, July 7 and Lake of Menteith near Stirling on Sunday, July 21.

There are prizes for every heat and the final is at Grafham Water near Huntingdon on Sunday, September 8.

A pair of anglers fish in the same boat and the Grand Final winners take home £1,500 with the runners-up winning £1,000, third £750 and fourth £500.