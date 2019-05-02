‘Are we just going to ignore that somebody’s murdered John Higgins?’ - Snooker fans tickled by Scot’s unusual pose

Scots snooker player John Higgins has revealed the reason behind his ‘death pose’ as he took on Neil Robertson at the Betfred World Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield yesterday.

With Robertson at the table, the 43-year-old could be seen behind his opponent, slumped in a chair and looking for all the world like he had expired.

Cameras following Robertson caught Higgins in the background, sat in his chair with his head rolled back.

A clip of the motionless Scot was shared on social media, and quickly went viral as user Huw Davies asked: “Are we just going to ignore that somebody’s murdered John Higgins?”

Twitter users joined in the fun with one asking: “Who’s in the frame for it?” while another quipped: “When Robertson said he’d do anything to win, we didn’t expect him...”

A third fan pointed out: “When snooker dries up, he has acting to turn to,”

Another viewer suggested the real reason behind the pose: “Not to be ‘that guy’ but he’s looking at a TV to see the shot as Robertson is blocking his view.”

Higgins later confirmed this, adding: “Were people worried? I was just looking at the screen - it’s the angle which makes it worse!”