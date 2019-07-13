Angling round-up: Mark Gleave shines at Orchill | Barry McEwan leads summer league way

Mark Gleave took third place in the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling Veterans (over 50s) Champion at Orchill Fishery, Perthshire.

The Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club member was in a field of 30 from all over Scotland. It proved to be a difficult day, but Mark made the most of his end peg to put together a package of good fish of up to 6lb for his 32lb total weight which was only four pounds behind second place and 13 pounds adrift of the winner.

Meanwhile, the next round of the club’s Saturday Series takes place today on the Outer Snake at Orchill. Darrin Ferguson, who has had recent success, and the last competition winner, Heather Lauriston, are in the field.

The Bass Rock Sea Angling summer league begins again on Wednesday after the summer holiday break. Barry McEwan from Port Seton leads the title race so far with 32 points, eight ahead of Paul Robertson from North Berwick. The venue and time will be confirmed on the club’s Facebook page – Bass Rock SAL – tomorrow and chairman Craig Ogilvie said they were always keen to welcome new anglers to the club.

Now to fly fishing and Pottishaw near Whitburn has been fishing well with the best fish of week – a 9lb blue trout – landed by Michael Cuthbert.

Evening sessions are best with big sedges hatching. Intermediate lines and damsel patterns are doing well during the day, with dries and buzzers also attracting evening fish and the fishery is open until 11pm.

Youngsters can enjoy free fishing from 1pm to 5pm on a Friday afternoon, but phone the fishery on 07907 284567 to confirm if there are spaces.

Glencorse Reservoir above Flotterstone has also been fishing well despite the changeable weather. Owner Bill Taylor says no set patterns are best, but dries including CDC yellow owl and hoppers continue to tempt fish.

At Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, there have been some good returns with the best fly patterns being buzzers, fabs and suspended buzzer or dry flies. Chris Thompson from Edinburgh was among the anglers who reported good bags and he landed five rainbow trout for approx 16lb, the best being 5lb.

Peter Darling from Portobello also hooked four rainbows for 12lb 2oz with a best of 3.5lbs.

Livingston-based John Lammin landed three rainbows for 9lb 12oz with a best of 5lb 12oz caught on ledgered power bait.

Owner Jim Gargaro said prospects look good with the longer evenings.

Mike Kyle from Dalkeith was in the Scotland side defending the Home International Shore Angling title in Ireland, but the Scots slipped from pole position after day one to finish third behind England and Ireland at Rossbeigh and Inch in Co Kerry.

In the Youth section, Scotland finished with the silver medal behind England, while the ladies section only had two competing teams after the withdrawal of England and Wales and Ireland led after day one. Ireland won gold despite a spirited second day fightback from Scotland.