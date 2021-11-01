Andy Murray spurns seven match points in painful Paris loss to Dominik Koepfer

Andy Murray lost to Dominik Koepfer in a final-set tie-break.

The Scot failed to convert seven match points against his German counterpart, losing 6-4 5-7 7-6 (9).

Murray, is currently ranked 144 in the world and was given a wildcard to the event, had been drawn to face qualifier Jenson Brooksby, a rising star from the US. However, the American withdrew on Monday afternoon, meaning lucky loser Koepfer – ranked 58 – took his place.

It was the German who started best, racing into a 5-2 lead in the first set, and while Murray recovered one of the breaks, Koepfer served it out at the second attempt to win it 6-4.

Koepfer moved ahead in the second set and served for the match, only for a revitalised Murray to break back and then sneak the set 7-5 to force a decider.

Murray then had two match points at 5-4 in the third, which Koepfer saved, before creating five further opportunities in the final-set tie-break, with a mixture of poor shot selection and inspired play keeping Koepfer in it.

The German then converted his first match point when leading 10-9 in the breaker to seal the encounter in just over three hours.

It will be the manner of the defeat that will sting for Murray, who was visibly frustrated as he left the court, while Koepfer goes on to play ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.