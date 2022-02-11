The Tour of Britain will return in 2022, with a new route and fresh riders for the annual cycling race.

Britain’s answer to the Tour de France, the Tour of Britain is the biggest road cycling event in the country.

Thousands of cycling fans line the streets to watch the cyclists fly by along the route.

Although the event has been held since 1945, it’s gone under various name changes over the years as new sponsors take the reins of the event.

The current name has been held for the last 18 years.

Here’s what we know about the Tour of Britain 2022 so far.

Organisers have confirmed all eight stages and host regions for the 2022 Tour of Britain in September.

When will the Tour of Britain 2022 take place?

The cycling race takes place over several days, as competitors wind their way across the UK.

This year, it will start on Sunday September 4th and end on Sunday September 11th, spanning a full week.

What is the Tour of Britain 2022 route?

Here is the rough route based on the points announced so far. Photo: Tour of Britain.

The Tour of Britain 2022 will begin in Scotland, kicking off with a weekend full of cycling-related events in Aberdeen.

Although exact details about where else the route will go are still to be confirmed, it’s expected there will be more opportunities to watch the race in other areas of Scotland during Stage Two, on September 5th.

As the third stop is in Sunderland and around the North East of England, it’s likely for the other Scottish points to be along the east coast.

Here is a full rundown of the route so far, with more details expected throughout spring:

- Stage One, Sunday September 4th: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

- Stage Two, Monday September 5th: Scotland (exact locations TBA)

- Stage Three, Tuesday September 6th: North East of England and Sunderland

- Stage Four, Wednesday September 7th: Redcar & Cleveland and North Yorkshire

- Stage Five, Thursday September 8th: Nottinghamshire

- Stage Six, Friday September 9th: Gloucestershire and South Gloucestershire

- Stage Seven, Saturday September 10th: Dorset

- Stage Eight, Sunday September 11th: Isle of Wight

When will the riders for the Tour of Britain 2022 be confirmed?