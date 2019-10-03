Abby’s on the ball as Fury celebrate women’s double

Fury Junior Women, led by 25 points from Scotland International Abby Rutter, maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 57-point win over Glasgow Fever to go 3-0.

Fury opened with a 27-0 first quarter. The gulf between the sides moved to a 50 –11 at the half with Fury running their bench but maintaining their up-tempo game.

Kim Flockhart, Fury's junior women's coach. Picture Alan Murray

Fury continued to increase the gap, also giving minutes to their under-16 players who play up to Junior. With a 21-8 third period, Fury moved 52 points clear going into the final stanza. While Rutter led the way with 25, she was also influential in defence.

Captain Katie McEwan had 14 points with Cadette Emily Melrose on 13. Hard working Naomi Gill, who was again excellent on the defensive end, had eight.

Off the bench Cadette Emily Dagger had nine, combining well with fellow under-16 Sopie Cram on offence.

Juniors Molly Waddell, Erin Marshall and Pelly Kidd had solid games with under-16 Darcy Dewar also adding to give Fury Juniors a great start to the season.

Fury U16 Women moved to 2-0 in the Division One Championship with a comprehensive win over Boroughmuir Blaze at home.

The Falkirk side produced four consistent quarters and came away with a 36-point win. Fury led 15-7 at the end of the first and a strong second period pushed the game out to 36-11 at the half.

Scotland squad member, Emily Melrose led Fury with 19 points, with Sophie Cram also in double figures with 12 points. Chelsey Hughes – Emily Dagger – Danni McGovern shared 18 points.

All involved with the Fury side contributed at both ends of the floor and the team continue to build as the season progresses.

Both the Cadettes and Junior Woman received byes in the opening round of the Scottish Cup and are not in action this weekend.

However Fury Senior Women return to action with their opening round Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh University.