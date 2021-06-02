Some of the developments that will transform the sporting landscape of Edinburgh in the coming years.

9 ambitious Edinburgh developments that could transform the city's sporting landscape in the coming years

From skiing and surfing, to tennis and rugby, these buildings should help keep Edinburgh at the forefront of British sport.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 4:29 pm

Sport plays a massive part in many of our lives, whether it’s going to watch your favourite football or rugby team each week, keeping fit with a game of tennis or squash, or enjoying the sociability of a round of golf or frame of snooker.

There are a number of developments currently in the pipeline that will improve the sporting facilities availably to Edinburgh – a few of them with eye-popping buildings.

Here are nine of the developments that will make the Capital even more of a sporting paradise in the coming months and years, as highlighted by website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. Meadowbank Sports Centre

Due to be completed later this year at a cost of £47 million the new and improved Meadowbank Sports Centre will include an outdoor athletics track with jumps space and 500 seat stand, an outdoor throwing area, two FIFA 1 3G pitches, two multi-sport games halls, three fitness studios, two squash courts, a combat studio gym, a boxing gym, a gymnastics hall, a 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space, a cafe and meeting rooms.

2. Wavegarden Scotland

The £25million Wavegarden Scotland will transform 50 acres of land in Ratho into an inland surfing lagoon with surf school, a high-performance multi-sports hub, camping pods and lodges, and acountry park. It's due to be completed next year.

3. Peffermill Sports Village

The £60million Peffermill Sports Village project was rejected by planners and the decision is currently being appealed. If approved it will develop 20.2 hectares of land to create a sports facility for the University of Edinburgh including a sports centre with 12-court sports hall and 500 seat stand, a four-court indoor tennis hall, fitness and conditioning gyms, physiotherapy, a running track, changing facilities, a bar, conference facilities, hockey pitches, training areas, an archery facility, MUGA pitches, beach volleyball courts, new 3G pitches, a 300 seat stand, a 2.5 km trim trail, and a 573 bed student residential development.

4. Raeburn Place Redevelopment

Due to be completed this year, the £8.8million Raeburn Place Redevelopment will create a 2,500 seat stadium, a Museum of International Rugby, and a shop.

