Sport plays a massive part in many of our lives, whether it’s going to watch your favourite football or rugby team each week, keeping fit with a game of tennis or squash, or enjoying the sociability of a round of golf or frame of snooker.

There are a number of developments currently in the pipeline that will improve the sporting facilities availably to Edinburgh – a few of them with eye-popping buildings.

Here are nine of the developments that will make the Capital even more of a sporting paradise in the coming months and years, as highlighted by website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. Meadowbank Sports Centre Due to be completed later this year at a cost of £47 million the new and improved Meadowbank Sports Centre will include an outdoor athletics track with jumps space and 500 seat stand, an outdoor throwing area, two FIFA 1 3G pitches, two multi-sport games halls, three fitness studios, two squash courts, a combat studio gym, a boxing gym, a gymnastics hall, a 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space, a cafe and meeting rooms. Photo: Holmes Miller

2. Wavegarden Scotland The £25million Wavegarden Scotland will transform 50 acres of land in Ratho into an inland surfing lagoon with surf school, a high-performance multi-sports hub, camping pods and lodges, and acountry park. It's due to be completed next year. Photo: GRAS, HarrisonStevens, Oberlanders Architects

3. Peffermill Sports Village The £60million Peffermill Sports Village project was rejected by planners and the decision is currently being appealed. If approved it will develop 20.2 hectares of land to create a sports facility for the University of Edinburgh including a sports centre with 12-court sports hall and 500 seat stand, a four-court indoor tennis hall, fitness and conditioning gyms, physiotherapy, a running track, changing facilities, a bar, conference facilities, hockey pitches, training areas, an archery facility, MUGA pitches, beach volleyball courts, new 3G pitches, a 300 seat stand, a 2.5 km trim trail, and a 573 bed student residential development. Photo: Reiach and Hall Architects, JM Architects

4. Raeburn Place Redevelopment Due to be completed this year, the £8.8million Raeburn Place Redevelopment will create a 2,500 seat stadium, a Museum of International Rugby, and a shop. Photo: Michael Laird Architects