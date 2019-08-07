What next for ex-Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty and Jason Cummings - returns to Hearts and Hibs?

Kyle Lafferty and Jason Cummings. Two boisterous, yet controversial characters.

Kyle Lafferty wants a Hearts return but will he get it? Picture: SNS

As players and personalities they have largely been fan favourites and popular among dressing rooms at most clubs they have turned out for. Yet, both are free to find a new team. A new home.

Lafferty was released a year into his two-year deal at Rangers, while Cummings has a year remaining on his contract at Nottingham Forest but with little future at the City Ground.

Their talent at times has been in a tense battle with what could be deemed a lack of professionalism, or at the very least letting their focus slip due to off-field distractions. In football perception can be as dangerous as the truth.

Both players have hit the front pages or been, at one time or another, tabloid cannon fodder. From smashing up a flat to a Snapchat scandal, from wrestling Grado to being branded a womaniser.

Jason Cummings is available this summer. Picture: SNS

In a frank interview, Lafferty admitted his Rangers downfall - a lack of intensity in training.

He said: "I will be the first to hold my hand up and admit I’m not the best trainer.

"My performances in training and in games are night and day. The manager has judged me in training and clearly that’s prevented me getting more games."

In an age when the game can be seen as sanitised, too serious, too professional, these players bring rascality. Keep it light-hearted, keep it fun. Add in more than 100 goals between them and they should not be without suitors.

Lafferty has revealed that he sees his future in the Premiership and Cummings' best goalscoring years have been north of the Border.

When two such strikers become available they are naturally linked with returns to teams with whom they have had success.

Both have seen their name alongside Heart of Midlothian, albeit mainly through the will of fans with the Northern Irishman calling a return to Tynecastle "ideal".

The desire of some supporters to see either pull on the maroon jersey heightened with struggles in the Betfred Cup. Both possess habits yearned for in a striker - getting into goalscoring positions and coming up with big moments.

However, with Steven Naismith now signed and a glut of attacking options, it is believed there is no interest in a move for either.

Across the capital, Hibs fans are in a similar position of wanting one more striker to complement what they already have, namely Florian Kamberi and Christian Doidge.

Prior to joining Hearts, Lafferty had been linked with a move to Easter Road. That history, coupled with Cummings' success in Leith, makes him the more natural fit.

He netted more than 70 goals, helping Hibs to Scottish Cup victory and back to the Premiership.

Cummings' record in the top flight is sketchy with just two league goals - scored for Rangers - but while at Hibs he hit 19 goals against top-flight opposition as well as Hearts and Rangers when they were in the Championship.

Like Hearts, there doesn't seem to be a great deal of interest from Paul Heckingbottom in adding to his forward line even if an injury to either of Kamberi or Doidge could leave the team slightly short. So, if a move to a Scottish team is of interest, the pair will have to take a step down in terms of stature of club.

Despite their similarities in the way in which they function. Sniffing out opportunities, coming alive with the ball in and around the box, sheer avarice when it comes to getting a sight of goal, they are at a different stage in their careers.

Lafferty, while having plenty to offer, will be 32 before September is out and may be tempted by a lucrative move abroad, noting it's appeal, whereas Cummings has just turned 24 and simply requires direction.

Almost every team in the Premiership is on the hunt for a striker, even more so when they are proven in Scottish football.

A path well-travelled in recent years, Rugby Park to Ibrox or vice versa, should be of interest to Lafferty, or a switch to Fir Park with both Kilmarnock and Motherwell potentially requiring a focal point in attack.

As for Cummings, it is a surprise that Tommy Wright has not re-ignited his interest in the striker. He has had decent success at giving forwards, whose careers have gone slightly wayward, a path to bring out the best in their talents.

The next four weeks will be important for the two mercurial forwards, and the more certain teams struggle in front of goal the more their enigmatic talents will be lauded.