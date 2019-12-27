Stephen Halliday: Until Alfredo Morelos scores against Celtic he will never be a truly great Rangers striker

As tests of character in football go, the one facing Alfredo Morelos at Celtic Park on Sunday comes into the acid category.

The Colombian striker has had just three weeks to get his head around the agonies he endured in the League Cup final when his crucial failure to beat Fraser Forster from the penalty spot extended his run of Old Firm appearances without a goal to 11 matches.

Morelos is arguably the biggest factor in Rangers’ improvement under Steven Gerrard which sees them mounting a strong title challenge to the eight-in-a-row champions this season. His 28th goal of the campaign, the winner against Kilmarnock on Boxing Day after coming off the bench, was further evidence of his value to the Ibrox cause.

But until Morelos can break his duck in the biggest fixture of all, his status as a truly great Rangers striker will remain unfulfilled.