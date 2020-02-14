Stephen Halliday: Scottish football must confront racist legacy

When Alex Dyer entered the media room at Rugby Park on Friday morning, he should have been anticipating the opportunity to wax lyrical about his Kilmarnock team’s fine recent form and an impressive midweek victory over Rangers.

Instead, the Killie manager had to field questions about the alleged racist abuse of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the match, which the Ayrshire club, prompted by disturbing video evidence, are now investigating.

Given that the concept of irony is almost certainly outwith the understanding of the kind of moron who would shout the offensive phrase concerned at Morelos, it would probably be a waste of time to point out to them that the Colombian international and the man in charge of the Kilmarnock side they claim to support share the same ethnicity.

It is beyond embarrassing for Scottish football that Dyer, the only black manager operating in the Premiership, finds himself working in an environment where racism is an issue which continues to raise its ugly head so regularly.

It is no less cringeworthy for a football writer like myself, now in the veteran stage of my career, to still be writing about it in 2020. So much for living in more enlightened times.

My first notable encounter with racism in the sport came in 1985 at Hampden Park for Scotland’s Rous Cup victory over England. An afternoon Viv Anderson, the first black player to represent England, will not recall fondly.

It is difficult to fully explain in print the dreadful extent of the abuse which came Anderson’s way from the Tartan Army that day. But if you can stomach it, check out the YouTube footage of the game with the clearly audible monkey noises and derogatory chants which were struck up whenever he touched the ball.

Later the same year, a friendly match between Rangers and Twente Enschede saw the Dutch team’s Suriname-born defender Ulrich Wilson subjected to similar treatment from a section of the Ibrox crowd.

At a time when public calling-out of such conduct was a rarity, it prompted a remarkably withering front-page editorial in the club newspaper Rangers News condemning those involved.

“As we listened to the boos from the Copland Road end of the ground, we fumed at such appalling stupidity,” it read. “Because if the people who were booing had seen Ulrich Wilson earlier in the day they wouldn’t have given him a second glance. If he had gone into their shop, or factory, or climbed on the same bus as them, they would have treated him just like everyone else.

“Glasgow is famous the world over for the warmth of its welcome to strangers and we are sure Asians and Africans alike are treated well in the rest of Scotland. So why should this small group of pinheads give the impression that anyone in Glasgow has a bee in their bunnets about blacks?”.

Yet in the subsequent 35 years, we have continued to witness racism in Scottish football, from Mark Walters being pelted by fruit and subjected to monkey chants when playing for Rangers at Celtic Park and Tynecastle in the late 1980s, through to a Rangers fan making a monkey gesture at Celtic winger Scott Sinclair three years ago – and the recent cases of abuse towards Morelos and Aberdeen full-back Shay Logan.

The Scottish football authorities continue to appear impotent in dealing with racism. It’s now a year since Scottish FA and SPFL CEOs Ian Maxwell and Neil Doncaster met with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to discuss how to confront unacceptable conduct among supporters.

Until forceful action is taken by all parties, the dismal legacy of the 1980s will live on and good men like Alex Dyer will continue to face questions which shame Scotland.